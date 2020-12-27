Best of 2020: Too Young To Vote, But Not Too Young to Help

High school intern Shaye Wattson filed this story as the election season wound to a close, about students who were too young to vote just yet, but who still volunteered to work the polls.

“This year, however, with the symptoms of COVID-19 posing more significant risks for the immunocompromised, including the elderly, polling stations have seen a shortage of volunteers,” Wattson wrote. “While many states require volunteers to be at least 18 years of age, Dallas County has opened up applications for students 16 and older, who have been taking the opportunity to volunteer and be involved.”

People Newspapers editor William Taylor chose the story about Highland Park High students Evelyn Altschuler and Mira Aravamuthan as one of his favorites of 2020.

“We’ve been blessed to have teens writing for our papers,” he said. “My dad found this story so interesting and encouraging, he used it in an English class for immigrants he helps lead at his church.”

