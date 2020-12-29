Kick 2020 to the Curb

Let’s face it, 2020 has been really interesting – but interesting in that way that usually involves unwanted house guests that linger too long and carry a communicable disease and a penchant for toilet paper thievery.

In short, 2020 needs to go on, and git.

And depending on your comfort level, you may be ready to usher this addlepated year in grand style or safely tucked into your pajamas at home, but Dallas being Dallas, you have plenty of options for both.

The Statler Dallas

The Stater Dallas is hosting a regal evening of celebration in The Statler Ballroom to ring in the New Year. The Royal Masquerade Ball, on Dec. 31 at 9 p.m., promises to be extravagant, from complimentary champagne to hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, there will be a full casino experience. Each guest will receive $10,000 worth of casino chips to play the night away. Tickets can be purchased individually or by tables of 10 and include discounted hotel room rates, fabulous party favors and more. To make the night even more spectacular, guests can select a dinner ticket that includes a remarkable three-course meal.

To maintain COVID-19 precautions, temperatures will be checked upon entry. Masks must be worn at all times, with the exception of eating or drinking. Advance ticket and table purchases are required as the venue is limiting capacity to 50% to ensure proper social distancing. Tickets are available at thestatlerdallas.com/nye-the-royal-masquerade-ball.

The Mansion on Turtle Creek

If a quiet but fancy dinner is more your scene, The Mansion Restaurant at the Mansion on Turtle Creek will offer a special five-course menu concocted by executive chef Sebastien Archambault.

New Year’s Eve dinner service will be offered from 6:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and is $165 per person and $60 per child (ages 4-12). Wine pairing is an extra $125. Call 214-443-4747 for reservations.

Virgin Hotels Dallas

The Dallas outpost of the hotel chain will offer dinner with two seating options (6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.) in the Commons Club, featuring a special menu. The Chalet at the Pool Club will offer the opportunity to partake of an open bar, good views of midnight fireworks, and DJ performances, with VIP tickets and tables available, too.

Don’t feel like being around people, but also don’t want to be in your house (again)? The hotel is also offering a special room package that features 20% off your stay, complimentary bottle of champagne, and a late check-out.

Dallas Arboretum

Have kiddos? The Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden at the Dallas Arboretum will have a Noon Year’s Eve event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31, with ball drops at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.

Designed for families, this kid-friendly program allows everyone to enjoy all the fun of celebrating New Year’s Eve without the late night—all in a safe and socially distanced environment outside.

Face masks are required for the duration of the visit. In addition, timed tickets are also required and can be purchased online or by calling 214.515.6615 during the week.

Visitors can explore the eight acres of the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden and stop at various galleries to try specialty themed hands-on crafts, activities and experiments including:

Nature Noisemakers

DIY Biodegradable Confetti

Safe Sparklers

Paper Lanterns, and

Wish Bangs to pop after the ball drops.

Noon Year’s Eve takes place during the last day of the Dallas Arboretum’s Holiday at the Arboretum event, which features both The 12 Days of Christmas and The Christmas Village.

Reunion Tower Fireworks

Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty Investments have collaborated for a New Year’s Eve event or the fifth year in a row – and it’s perfect for a pandemic people-y party, or a stay-at-home affair. The only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular in the Central time zone will light up the Dallas sky with more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects and 259 LED lights starting at 11:59 p.m. New Years Eve.

For the second year, the event will be “Championed by SMU” as a community partner for the event, and this year, the effort will benefit Children’s Health thanks to the newly formed Reunion Tower NYE Foundation. To make a donation to support Children’s Health, please visit: https://reuniontower.com/donate-childrens-health/.

Reservations at Hyatt Regency Dallas, conveniently connected to Reunion Tower, are now open. The hotel offers an array of food and beverage offerings, including a New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet with live music until 10 p.m., casual dining at Monduel’s with live music until 1 a.m., in-room dining that allows guests to enjoy the fireworks show from a city-view room, and a New Year’s Brunch to ring in the New Year on Jan. 1. Guest and team member safety are Hyatt Regency Dallas’s top priorities. Following CDC and local health guidelines – social distancing, cleanliness and hygiene requirements including use of face coverings – will be strictly enforced throughout Hyatt Regency Dallas.

Only authorized guests of Reunion Tower, Hyatt Regency Dallas and credentialed media will be permitted to access the media viewing area via Reunion Boulevard and Sports Street. Due to safety requirements and governmental regulations, the Reunion Tower lawn will be closed to the public.

Visit www.reuniontower.com/NYE for the most up-to-date information on partners, ways to watch and street closures.

Want to watch it at home? NBC-DFW will be airing the display.

At Home Libations and Chow

The folks at Casa Dragones Tequila have provided a nice little cocktail recipe called the Honey Sparkle, and premium sipping vodka Kastra Elion Vodka has provided recipes too. Not a mixologist? On the Rocks has pre-batched cocktails.

The Honey Sparkle

1 ½ oz Casa Dragones Blaco

½ oz lime juice

¼ oz honey syrup (two parts honey to one part water)

¼ Suze

Shake with ice, fine strain into a chilled cup. Top with one ounce Pierre Peters champagne.

And if you’re feeling like you need to ensure your luck in 2021, but don’t feel like firing up the stove for your own black eyed peas, Big Al’s Smokehouse BBQ is offering Hoppin’ John for $10 a quart or $35 a gallon, and cornbread for $5 a quarter pan.

And if you’re really wanting to feel lucky, pick up some ribs – the restaurant is offering BOGO racks for $28.

But beware – you’ll need to move fast – the restaurant will close at 3 p.m. on New Years Eve and Day.

To order, head to www.bigalsbbq.com or by call 214-350-2649.