Wednesday, December 30, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Courtesy photo
Community Park Cities Preston Hollow 

Day 1 DFW Reimagined

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Looking for a way to ring in the new year either virtually or in person?

Day 1 DFW benefiting Vogel Alcove has been reimagined this year and includes three ways to celebrate the new year Friday: a virtual experience with live streamed programs and shows including magic shows, animal shows, virtual bingo, hula lessons, cooking lessons, and more, $15 all-access wristbands for unlimited play of bowling, billiards, laser tag, and more at Main Event locations in Grand Prairie, Grapevine, and Frisco, and free drive-in fireworks at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The virtual experience includes a live stream of the Day 1 DFW fireworks show.

Because of capacity limitations, pre-purchase wristbands by Dec. 31. 

The parking lot will open for the fireworks at 6 p.m. at 200 World Cup Way in the ‘blue’ lot on the north east side of Lamar. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Parking spots will be available on a first come, first served basis. Snacks are available with a donation to Vogel Alcove.

For more information, visit Day 1 DFW’s website, and to volunteer, email volunteers@vogelalcove.org

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *