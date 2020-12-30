Day 1 DFW Reimagined

Looking for a way to ring in the new year either virtually or in person?

Day 1 DFW benefiting Vogel Alcove has been reimagined this year and includes three ways to celebrate the new year Friday: a virtual experience with live streamed programs and shows including magic shows, animal shows, virtual bingo, hula lessons, cooking lessons, and more, $15 all-access wristbands for unlimited play of bowling, billiards, laser tag, and more at Main Event locations in Grand Prairie, Grapevine, and Frisco, and free drive-in fireworks at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. The virtual experience includes a live stream of the Day 1 DFW fireworks show.

Because of capacity limitations, pre-purchase wristbands by Dec. 31.

The parking lot will open for the fireworks at 6 p.m. at 200 World Cup Way in the ‘blue’ lot on the north east side of Lamar. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Parking spots will be available on a first come, first served basis. Snacks are available with a donation to Vogel Alcove.

For more information, visit Day 1 DFW’s website, and to volunteer, email volunteers@vogelalcove.org