Friday, January 1, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Best of Park Cities Schools Voices 

Best of 2020: Senior Returns to Much Different HPHS

Staff Report 0 Comments

Our fall high school intern, Shaye Wattson, couldn’t have imagined that her senior year would begin with virtual school and then segue into a much different experience on campus as masking, social distancing, and other measures were enacted to help students and staff avoid exposure to COVID-19.

With that in mind, she shared her experiences with our readers for our September issue of Park Cities People.

“As a freshman, I had imagined that the first day of my senior year would be spent roaming the halls with my classmates and counting down the days until graduation,” she wrote. “Instead, I spent my first day perched on my couch, a cup of coffee in hand, as I struggled to understand what my teachers were saying through the poor connection on Google Meet.”

“It seems everyone has an idea about how schools should operate during a pandemic,” said People Newspapers editor William Taylor. “Look here to see how one of our community’s talented teens is experiencing high school this year.”

Read her piece here.

You May Also Like

Best of 2020: ‘You Step Up, And You Serve’

Staff Report 0

Best of 2020 People’s Pick: Breathtaking in Austin

Staff Report 0

Best of 2020: Park Cities People July 2020

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *