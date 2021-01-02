Best of 2020: Conflict Over COVID Protocols

Responses to precautions taken by Highland Park ISD to avoid community spread of COVID-19 fell into two camps – those who felt they were appropriate, and those who felt they went too far.

Some of those that fell into the latter camp eventually formed a group called Park Cities Parents Unite, championing the libertarian Great Barrington Declaration and urging Highland Park ISD leaders to phase out COVID-19 safety protocols, end the “witch hunt” of contract tracing, and operate instead with a “herd immunity” philosophy.

People Newspapers deputy editor Rachel Snyder said covering the story as it unfolded made her short list of Best of 2020 picks.

Her initial story is here, and our follow up story that includes results from a survey we conducted is here.