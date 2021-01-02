Best of 2020: ‘Everything Worthwhile Isn’t Easy’

As the nation reacted to the death of George Floyd during an encounter with police in Minneapolis, one Black mother took to the keyboard to discuss her feelings about helping her family navigate the world.

“Every day that my son leaves the house, I pray. It’s one of those deep fervent prayers that a black mother prays for her black son,” wrote People Newspapers art and production director Melanie Thornton wrote.

“Our July issues reflected a lot of what we were seeing in the community when it came to discussions about race, but I do not think our coverage would have been quite as good if we didn’t have Melanie’s piece to center it,” said deputy editor Bethany Erickson. “Her poignant words, placed at the very start of those issues, gave our coverage gravity.”

Read her piece here.