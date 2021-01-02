Best of 2020: Remarkable Women

We started the year with a new goal – to feature a remarkable woman in every issue this year.

And we did just that, showcasing 12 remarkable women that moved the needle in some way when it came to their professions, volunteer work, or goals.

“Anything that highlights and promotes women in the workplace is an idea I’m on board with,” said marketing and digital production manager Imani Chet Lytle. “I believe we’ve done a fantastic job selecting, writing, and highlighting the remarkable women in our coverage area.”

Meet them all here.