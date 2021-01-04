Military Service True Believer Reagan Mathes in the Navy Now

Reagan Mathes’ journey to becoming a U.S. Navy ensign began in childhood with an early fascination the Dallas native traces back to a veteran family member.

“My great grandfather served in the Army in World War II as a medic,” Mathes said. “And so at the end of my college career, I found this opportunity, and it was too good to pass up.”

Mathes, a Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas alumnus, spent 13 grueling weeks in boot camp and graduated on Dec. 4, 2020.

The Officer Candidate School in Newport, R.I., has three phases, each consisting of various tests and training, be it mental, physical, or education on Naval history, engineering, and mapping and charting.

Now that Mathes has graduated, he will soon be starting at the Supply Corps School for six more months of training.

“I really believe in the system we’ve created here in America and in fighting for those rights laid out in the Constitution.” Reagan Mathes

Mathes’s parents couldn’t be prouder and said they admire their son for his bravery and dedication.

“I’m deeply impressed by his courage to step up and his commitment to serve,” stepmother Patty Mathes said. “Reagan was well on his way to becoming a fine young adult, but service in the Navy is taking him to a whole new level of maturity. I’m filled with pride and joy for our son.”

The new ensign enjoyed his time in Officer Candidate School and looks forward to the rest of his education and service.

“I really believe in the system we’ve created here in America and in fighting for those rights laid out in the Constitution,” he said. “I feel it’s not only my ability to serve in the military, but it’s my honor to serve in the military.”

He’s thankful for home, also.

“I’d also really like to thank my parents for supporting me in this journey,” Mathes said. “And I’d like to give a shout out to the Dallas Jesuit community because, without them, I wouldn’t be half the man I am today.”

Click here for more Community related articles

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.