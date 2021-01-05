DMA To Exhibit 5 Key Frida Kahlo Pieces

Visitors to the Dallas Museum of Art will soon have the rare opportunity to see five works by the acclaimed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

In her lifetime, Kahlo’s work was well-known in artistic circles, particularly in Mexico and the United States. In the years since her death in 1954, her work has garnered ever-increasing critical attention and international praise. Today, her fame is so widespread that she has gone from being simply a celebrated artist, to a global cultural phenomenon.

Opening on Feb. 28, Frida Kahlo: Five Works includes four paintings and a drawing on loan from a Private Collection, courtesy of the Galería Arvil in Mexico City. In the new installation, each work will act as a vehicle for understanding larger aspects of Kahlo’s artistic practice. This includes her development of a personal language of metaphorical imagery and her exploration of still life painting late in her career. At the same time, as with many of her most well-known works, these pieces reflect Kahlo’s experiences and the events of her adventurous life.

Frida Kahlo, Sun and Life, 1947, oil on masonite.

Frida Kahlo, Still Life, 1951, oil on masonite.

Frida Kahlo, Still Life with Parrot and Flag, 1951, oil on masonite

Frida Kahlo, Diego and Frida 1929 – 1944, 1944, oil on masonite with original painted shell frame.

Frida Kahlo, View of New York (Dedicated to Dolores del Río), 1932, pencil on paper.

Frida Kahlo: Five Works will be on view through June 20, 2021 on the Atrium Overlook on Level 4 and opens simultaneously with Devoted: Art and Spirituality in Mexico and New Mexico featuring works from the DMA’s Latin American collection. Both exhibitions are curated by Dr. Mark A. Castro, Jorge Baldor Curator of Latin American Art, and are included in free general admission.

“It is always exciting to delve into the works of a dynamic artist like Frida Kahlo,” said Dr. Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott Director. “This generous loan will offer our visitors a chance to look closely at these five works and explore the many stories they can tell about Kahlo, her remarkable work, and her inspiring life.”