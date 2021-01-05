HP Girls Open Season With 4 Home Games

After almost nine months of anticipation, the Highland Park girls will open the 2021 season on Tuesday when they host Carrollton Creekview at Highlander Stadium.

It will be the first of four scheduled home games for the Lady Scots during a busy first week. They will host the annual HP Scot Classic tournament beginning on Thursday.

HP won the Class 5A state title in 2019, then saw its equally promising 2020 campaign cut short in March by the COVID-19 pandemic. So technically, the Lady Scots are still the defending champs.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, HP will honor former standout Presley Echols by presenting her with the United Soccer Coaches 2020 National Player of the Year Award. Echols, now a freshman at the University of Texas, is the top goal scorer in program history.