Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 28-Jan. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HERE ONE MINUTE, GONE THE NEXT

A mugger grabbed an iPhone from the hand of a pedestrian walking in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive and ran off around 3:13 p.m. Dec. 28.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

A fraudster used the card information of a man from the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane to buy $1,911.98 worth of items from Amazon at noon.

29 Tuesday

An unwelcome visitor parked a 2005 Honda Accord in a driveway in the 3800 block of Stratford Avenue around 2:41 a.m. and left after a neighbor asked what the visitor was doing.

A ne’er do well got into a parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a $3,299 Trek Vale Go electric bicycle. The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m.

An irresponsible motorist rear ended a Ford F150 at the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Lomo Alto Drive at 8:44 p.m. and fled when the driver of the F150 went to speak to him.

31 Thursday

A negligent driver rear ended an Uber driver’s truck near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Eastern Avenue at 11 p.m.

2 Saturday

A thief snagged a $3,000 transmitter from the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

3 Sunday

An intruder rummaged through a package containing a pair of dresses and a skirt and left the clothes in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue around 6:27 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

A swindler applied for credit cards and a home loan using the information of a man in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue. The incident was reported at 6:52 p.m.

29 Tuesday

A burglar got into a GMC Sierra in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue and took $300 worth of tools at 10 a.m.

With the ring, the thief fled: A miscreant took a $2,000 wedding band from Burleson Park in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:54 a.m.

30 Wednesday

A crook put a card reader/scanner on a gas pump at a convenience store in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 12:13 p.m.