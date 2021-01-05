Tuesday, January 5, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HERE ONE MINUTE, GONE THE NEXT

A mugger grabbed an iPhone from the hand of a pedestrian walking in the 3100 block of Beverly Drive and ran off around 3:13 p.m. Dec. 28.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

A fraudster used the card information of a man from the 3400 block of Mockingbird Lane to buy $1,911.98 worth of items from Amazon at noon.

29 Tuesday

An unwelcome visitor parked a 2005 Honda Accord in a driveway in the 3800 block of Stratford Avenue around 2:41 a.m. and left after a neighbor asked what the visitor was doing. 

A ne’er do well got into a parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a $3,299 Trek Vale Go electric bicycle. The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m.

An irresponsible motorist rear ended a Ford F150 at the intersection of Bordeaux Avenue and Lomo Alto Drive at 8:44 p.m. and fled when the driver of the F150 went to speak to him.

31 Thursday

A negligent driver rear ended an Uber driver’s truck near the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Eastern Avenue at 11 p.m.

2 Saturday

A thief snagged a $3,000 transmitter from the 3400 block of Princeton Avenue around 11:46 a.m.

3 Sunday

An intruder rummaged through a package containing a pair of dresses and a skirt and left the clothes in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue around 6:27 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

A swindler applied for credit cards and a home loan using the information of a man in the 3600 block of Asbury Avenue. The incident was reported at 6:52 p.m.

29 Tuesday

A burglar got into a GMC Sierra in the 3400 block of Shenandoah Avenue and took $300 worth of tools at 10 a.m.

With the ring, the thief fled: A miscreant took a $2,000 wedding band from Burleson Park in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:54 a.m.

30 Wednesday

A crook put a card reader/scanner on a gas pump at a convenience store in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 12:13 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *