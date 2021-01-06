DSOL 35th-Annual Presentation Ball Canceled

The 35th-annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) Presentation Ball that was set for Feb. 13 has been canceled.

The Presentation Ball, which was first held in 1987, is the largest fundraiser for the DSOL.

“The decision was not made lightly. Initially, the date was changed from the historical February date to June 12, 2021, as we hoped the pandemic would be under control and this memorable event could still be held with a few modifications. The DSO staff, DSO League leadership and the Ball Advisory Committee gathered to assess the situation and we were disappointed to reach this difficult conclusion… feeling that for the health and safety of our Debutantes, the Honor Guard, guests, staff, musicians and numerous vendors, it was best to not proceed with the 2021 Presentation Ball,” said presentation ball chair Mari Epperson.

All 2021 debutantes have been invited to participate in the 2022 Presentation Ball.

“We look forward to continuing to raise critical funds for essential programs for the DSO,” said DSOL president Anne Ligon.

Plans were in place to honor the founder and first ball chair, Mrs. Vance C. Miller, her co-chair, Mrs. P. Mike McCullough and Mrs. Don Averitt who have all worked with the ball from the inception.

“The vision and hard work of these ladies have made the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball a time-honored tradition that has touched thousands of lives and raised over $12 million for the Dallas Symphony’s Education and Outreach programs,” Epperson said. “Although the DSOL will not be able to honor these outstanding women on stage this year, we would like to recognize their leadership, vision and love for the arts community in Dallas – especially the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.”