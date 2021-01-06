HP Wins Opener, Hosts Tournament Next
After opening the season with victories on Tuesday, both Highland Park soccer teams will look to carry that momentum into the annual HP Scot Classic tournament.
The three-day event begins Thursday at Highlander Stadium, with each participating team playing three round-robin games to determine a winner.
The HP boys will face Wylie at 7 p.m. Thursday, Richardson at 3:20 p.m. Friday, and Conrad at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The Scots opened the year with a 2-0 road win over Carrollton Newman Smith on Tuesday behind goals from Lucas Guevara and Anthony Lanio.
On the girls side, HP’s tournament foes will include Bishop Lynch at 11:40 a.m. Thursday, Midlothian at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and Mansfield Legacy at 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Scots rolled past Carrollton Creekview 8-0 on Tuesday, which marked the first game for Jackie Hlavaty as head coach. Quinn Cornog and EmJ Cox scored three goals apiece.