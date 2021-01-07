Scots QB Schager Named District MVP

After an undefeated regular season and three postseason victories, Highland Park earned plenty of individual accolades along with its team success.

Senior quarterback Brayden Schager was named the MVP of District 7-5A Div. I, according to the results of balloting by league coaches.

Schager, who has verbally committed to Hawaii, passed for 3,102 yards and 24 touchdowns in leading the Scots to an 11-1 season that ended with a loss to Denton Ryan on Jan. 1 in the state quarterfinals. He also ran for nine scores.

Among the other all-district superlatives, junior punter Jack Stone was honored as the district’s special teams player of the year. Randy Allen was tabbed as coach of the year.

District runner-up Longview secured the rest of the superlative spots, including Kaden Meredith (offensive MVP), Kybrien Jackson-Jimerson (defensive MVP), Jalen Hale (top offensive newcomer), and Ta’Darion Boone (top defensive newcomer).

The Scots were well represented among first-team all-district honorees. Five selections were unanimous, including offensive linemen Jack Leyrer and Henry Hagenbuch, receivers Will Pettijohn and Crockett Corwin, and linebacker George Wright.

Other first-teamers for HP were offensive linemen Sam Morse, Grant Gibson, and Will Gibson; running back Brooks Bond; defensive linemen Isaiah Pedack and Jack Curtis; linebackers Marshall Landwehr, Patrick Turner, and Henry Diehl; cornerback Johnny Herring, and safety Walker Cobb.

Second-team offensive recognition for the Scots went to Christian Reeves, Anthony Ghobriel, John Rutledge, and Grayson Schrank. Second-team defensive players included Cameron Laurie, Garrison Vincent, and Ford Frazar.

A handful of HP players also received honorable mention: Sam Sessions, Luke Herring, Jackson Heis, Gannon Gaubert, Mason Gallas, Kevin Hays, Blake Bevans, and Sam Heinrich.