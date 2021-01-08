Local Attorney Sued by Dominion Voting Systems

A local attorney who has been at the forefront of the Trump campaign’s insistence that the presidential election was “stolen” was sued today by a company that has been a frequent target.

PHOTO: Courtesy Facebook

Dominion Voting Systems sued Sidney Powell, who lives on Turtle Creek Boulevard, after first sending her a letter in December, warning her that a lawsuit would follow if she continued what its attorneys at Clare Locke said was a “reckless disinformation campaign.”

“Given the sheer volume and everexpanding set of lies that you have told and are continuing to tell about Dominion as part of your multi-media disinformation ‘Kraken’ fundraising campaign, it would be impractical to address every one of your falsehoods in this letter,” the attorneys wrote. “Without conceding the truth of any of your claims about Dominion, we write to demand that you retract your most serious false accusations, which have put Dominion’s employees’ lives at risk and caused enormous harm to the company.”

The entire 15-page letter can be found here.

Powell was once part of the legal team working on behalf of the Trump campaign before the campaign said she was not affiliated with them. She has continued to lob accusations that Dominion engaged in fraud and rigged the election in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor. She also claims that Dominion was created in Venezuela to throw elections to dictator Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013.

Dominion was founded in Toronto, and is now headquartered in Denver. Its products have been used in U.S. elections for more than a decade.

All of her claims have been debunked in several arenas, including the courts and media, Dominion’s lawyers said in the suit.

“Powell’s wild accusations are demonstrably false,” the suit says. “Far from being created in Venezuela to rig elections for a now-deceased Venezuelan dictator, Dominion was founded in Toronto for the purpose of creating a fully auditable paper-based vote system that would empower people with disabilities to vote independently on verifiable paper ballots.

“As it grew, Dominion developed technology to solve many of the technical and voter intent issues that came to light as a result of the 2000 Presidential Election. Its systems are certified under standards promulgated by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (“EAC”), reviewed and tested by independent testing laboratories accredited by the EAC, and were designed to be auditable and include a paper ballot backup to verify results. Since its founding, Dominion has been chosen by thousands of election officials throughout the United States to provide the technology to effectively administer transparent and fully auditable elections.”

Dominion asks for more than $1.3 billion in damages in the suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The suit says that Powell’s claims have impacted the value of the company.

Powell served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Texas in the late 1970s and most of the 1980s, leaving the office in 1988 and establishing her own firm in 1993. During her career, she has prosecuted Jimmy Chagra (who was implicated in the 1979 assassination of Judge John H. Wood Jr.), and has represented executives involved in the Enron scandal, as well as Michael Flynn in 2019.

