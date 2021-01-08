Where Is the COVID-19 Vaccine?

As we mentioned in today’s digest, state and local officials are trying to prioritize distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure that front-line workers and people most vulnerable to complications are vaccinated first.

But where can you find (or eventually find) the vaccine in or near the Park Cities and Preston Hollow?

We took a look at where readers could go as vaccine supplies get replenished. Bear in mind that right now, the state guidelines only allow for 1A (front-line workers) and 1B (medically vulnerable individuals and those 65 and older) to receive the vaccine. Note: This list is not exhaustive, and we could periodically add new clinics and pharmacies to it as we become aware of them.

First, the big chains. CVS said yesterday that it currently does not have a supply of the vaccine, but as it becomes available, it will administer it based on the state guidelines. To get updates on when CVS locations receive more doses, click here.

Walgreens said it is delivering vaccines to long-term care facilities, and plans to begin offering vaccines to the public “sometime in 2021.” Check here for updates.

Medical City Dallas has been administering the vaccine to its employees, but does not have a supply for the general public yet. “For now, we are not yet able to offer the vaccine to the community,” the hospital said, but said those seeking the vaccine should continue to check here.

“Currently, we do not have vaccine supply available for the general public as we are still using all of our allocation to vaccinate Tier 1A healthcare workers,” said Texas Health, parent company of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. “We hope to be able to offer vaccine to community members in Tier 1B in the near future.” The hospital system encourages people to check with their primary care physicians, who will likely update patients as they receive supplies, and to check the hospital system’s website for updates.

Dougherty’s Pharmacy at Preston and Royal had been providing the vaccine to priority groups, but doesn’t have a supply. The store was compiling a waitlist, but it is closed right now. Check here to see when the waitlist opens again.

HealthCore Physicians Group, located near Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas no longer has a supply of the vaccine, but will update its website when it gets more.

North Texas Infectious Diseases Consultants at Park Lane and U.S. Highway 75 is only offering the vaccine to 1A workers and its 1B patients right now, but warns that it still has a substantial list of 1A workers who will get priority. “We have many front line healthcare workers that are in the queue to be scheduled,” the office said. “They will be given priority according to the Texas DHS.” To be added to the queue, click here.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services provider map, the following locations are vaccine providers as well:

Tom Thumb Pharmacy, Snider Plaza

Tom Thumb Pharmacy, Northwest Highway

Tom Thumb Pharmacy, Inwood (between Mockingbird and Lovers)

North Texas Endocrine Center, 9301 North Central Expressway

Dallas Medical Center

Park Cities Surgery Center, Snider Plaza

And, of course, those interested in getting the vaccine (provided they are 1A or 1B right now) can also sign up for the waitlist with Dallas County Health and Human Services.