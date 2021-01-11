Real Talk: Valerie Dillon

Real estate agent Valerie Dillon comes by her knowledge of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow market from immersion – the Highland Park resident has three children in HP ISD, and has called the area home for more than 18 years.

When she’s not helping people find their next home, she’s also involved in several charities, having served as chairperson for the annual North Texas Folds of Honor gala, chairperson for the Armstrong Elementary annual auction and the annual carnival, hostess chairperson for the Flight to Freedom, and volunteer for the Innocence Project. Her home was also featured in the Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association Home Tour.

The Oklahoma native and Oklahoma State grad is with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International.

How long have you been in real estate, and what led you to this career?

I have been an investor in real estate for over 10 years. I made it official by getting my real estate license about a year and a half ago. My business partner, Shelle Carrig, had faith in me and gave me the strength to make it official. I will always be grateful to Shelle for her support and guidance.

Now that you’ve been a real estate professional for a while, if you could go back in time and give agents Just Starting Out Valerie any advice, what would it be?

Don’t feel overwhelmed or feel like you have to know everything as soon as you pass your real estate exam. Invest in continuing education, partner with a mentor that will invest time and energy into your growth & development and, most importantly, have fun!

What is the best thing about being a real estate agent?

Real estate plays an integral role in the US economy and the performance indicators are always early go-to numbers when discussing the state of the economy. The impact our industry has is substantial. And, more importantly, you partner with people on one of the most important decisions they will make in their lives. You are a trusted advisor, friend, confidant, problem solver, therapist, negotiator, and helper. And that makes waking up everyday easier.

What is your outlook on the Dallas market?

The Dallas market is very strong. With interest rates at an all time low and historically low inventory (2.4 months), total home sales have been on upward trajectory. When the pandemic hit none of us knew how real estate would be affected but we are busier than ever! The average days on market (57) is below where we were this time last year. If a seller has their home show ready and priced right there is a strong chance they will get multiple offers and the home will sell very quickly. Buyers need to have financing in place and ready to make an offer when they find that perfect home.

Can you give us a fun fact about yourself?

I actually thought I was a good dancer until I started doing tic tok videos with my kids. I realized real quick momma doesn’t have moves.