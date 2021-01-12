Health Food Restaurant Crisp & Green Opens In UP

Minnesota-based fast casual restaurant Crisp & Green opened its first Texas location in the Park Cities Tuesday.

The eatery and wellness concept launched in 2016 and have since opened seven locations in the Twin Cities area with another 21 in development in South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Texas. The latest location is at 6565 Hillcrest Avenue.

“We are extremely fortunate to be in the position to expand during a time like this,” said founder and CEO Steele Smiley. “Opening our first out-of-state location is a major milestone and, just like Crisp & Green, Dallas is growing rapidly. We see great potential for our brand in this market and look forward to introducing Dallasites to the Crisp lifestyle.”

In addition to serving up salads, grain bowls, and smoothies, Crisp & Green partners with local fitness studios and certified trainers to offer free community workouts, which are held outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests can reserve their spots on the Crisp & Green website.

“I honestly started Crisp & Green so I would have somewhere to eat dinner as I was looking for healthy options that I could quickly pick up and take home,” said Smiley, who has an impressive background in the health and wellness industry. “However, it’s grown into so much more than a healthy food spot. We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional product, impeccable hospitality for our patrons and giving back to our communities through free wellness events and our Crisp & Green Foundation. We are grateful to the positive responses and growth over the years as it’s shown us we really are filling a need in the communities we serve.”

The company plans to open more locations in 2021.