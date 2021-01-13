HP Girls Win Final Regular Season Meet

After a holiday break, the Highland Park girls returned in fine form during a dual-meet win over Hockaday on Tuesday at the HP Natatorium. Meanwhile, the HP boys fell to St. Mark’s in their regular-season finale.

Individual event winners for the Blue Wave included Lindsey Hosch (100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke), Taylor Copeland (200 individual medley), Katherine Huang (50 freestyle), and Kate Hoagland (500 freestyle). HP also won the 200 medley relay with the quartet of Hosch, Huang, Maddy Helton, and Sophia Pan.

Ruihan Zhu claimed the only gold medal for the HP boys in the 100 breaststroke. The Blue Wave will next compete at the District 13-5A meet on Jan. 22 in Carrollton.