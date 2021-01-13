Wiles, Scots Gain Steam After Holidays

Highland Park remained perfect in District 13-5A and stretched its season-best winning streak to five games on Tuesday.

Worthey Wiles scored 23 points as HP pulled away for a 61-49 home win over North Forney. Luke Hardenburg added 10 points for the Scots (9-4, 4-0).

HP has won all four of its league games by double-digit margins, including road victories last week against West Mesquite and Crandall.

The Scots will host two more 13-5A contests this week against Greenville on Friday and Forney on Saturday. The matchup with the Jackrabbits was rescheduled from earlier this month.