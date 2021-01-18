Lady Scots Keep Rolling Through 13-5A

Highland Park started the second half of the District 13-5A schedule by continuing to hold its place atop the league standings.

The Lady Scots trounced Greenville 56-29 to remain undefeated in district play. HP earned its fifth consecutive victory and has won 11 of its past 12 games overall.

Riley Mae Herrod scored 14 points to pace the Lady Scots (15-6, 8-0), while Cate Rhodes and Madison Visinsky added 10 points apiece. Perhaps more noteworthy is the HP defense, which limited Greenville to seven points in the first half and has not allowed more than 37 points in any of its eight 13-5A games.

The Lady Scots will return home to play Royse City on Tuesday before traveling to face Mesquite Poteet on Jan. 22.