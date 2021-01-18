Parish Recognizes Fall Football Signees

It was quite a December for three Parish Episcopal football players, who helped the Panthers win a second consecutive TAPPS state championship, then signed scholarship offers to play at Division I college programs.

Standout quarterback Preston Stone and defensive lineman Jayden Jones are staying close to home at SMU, while defensive lineman Jeremiah Bodwin will head to the University of Nevada.

The trio was honored during a ceremony at Snyder Stadium on Friday. Each of the seniors were key contributors on a 10-1 team that wrapped up the season with a 42-28 victory over Fort Worth Nolan in the TAPPS 6A title game on Dec. 12 in Waco.