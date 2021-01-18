Plans Underway For 33rd Mad Hatter’s Tea

The Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden are planning to host the Mad Hatter’s Tea, the 33rd-annual event benefiting A Woman’s Garden, April 15. This year’s theme is Out of Africa Into the Garden.

The announcement was made via a video directed by Mad Hatter’s Tea chair Jolie Humphrey and produced by Maurice Ballew of MCB Videos.

This year is unlike any other year,” Jolie said, “and we’ve created a wonderfully unique experience for our guests which follows all of the CDC guidelines and has some new surprises.”

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a champagne reception at Dallas Arboretum’s Scott K. Ginsburg Family Plaza, which organizers say is the best time to view the wild and wonderful over-the-top hats and outfits.

Hats are judged in different categories and guests have an opportunity to purchase Safari Surprise Boxes and an opportunity to purchase the event’s themed silk scarf designed by Barbara Elam.

After the reception, the program begins and hat prizes will be awarded at A Tasteful Place Gardens, which includes a seated tea in the gardens and features a fashion promenade throughout the garden’s walkways presented by Tootsies. The event concludes at 4 p.m.

Single tickets start at $350 with limited availability. A patron ticket for one is $500 and has special benefits. Underwriting and sponsorships are available beginning at $2,000 for a table for four guests; $5,000 for a table up to eight guests; $10,000 for a table up to 10 guests, and $15,000 for table up to 10 guests. Visit the website for underwriting, sponsorships, ticket purchase, and details.