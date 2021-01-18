St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon Going Virtual

Like many events during the pandemic, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon chair Melinda Knowles and honorary chairs Louise and Guy Griffeth recently announced that the 37th annual luncheon and fashion show scheduled for Feb. 11 will be celebrated virtually.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be able to celebrate this year’s luncheon and fashion show in person with our donors and supporters, our team is working hard to ensure that the virtual version of ‘Love in Bloom’ will be equally as exciting,” said Melinda Knowles, luncheon chair. “Attendees will still be able to enjoy an unforgettable style show produced by Jan Strimple and featuring fashions from Highland Park Village, including Carolina Herrera, Alice & Olivia, The Conservatory, Veronica Beard, Roller Rabbit, Lela Rose and just announced MARKET, in addition to other special planned elements.”

While final virtual event details are still being confirmed, attendees can expect treats delivered prior to the event, a raffle drawing for prizes, and a live auction featuring a beach house vacation as well as a lunch for the winning bidder and two friends with Cornelia Guest, philanthropist, designer, animal lover, caterer, author, actress and producer.

A highlight will be the recognition of the 2021 awardees including: The Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold recipients, the Sewell family, for their commitment to the mission of LLS, the Dallas community and the state of Texas, the Spirit of Tom Landry awardee, Harrison Marcus, a nine-year-old who just finished the 3rd grade this summer after completing treatment for leukemia who is now home and doing well, the ICON Award, presented for only the second year, to community philanthropist and cancer survivor Patsy Miller Donosky, and LLS’ Memorial Hero, the businessman, global philanthropist, and a former U.S. Presidential candidate, the late Ross Perot, Sr.

“We are so grateful to our event leadership, host committee, sponsors, and donors for their commitment to not only the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon, but more importantly to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their mission to find a cure for blood cancers. Cancer is not canceled and blood cancer patients need us more than ever! We look forward to ‘seeing’ everyone on February 11, 2021,” Knowles said. For more information, contact Jamie Thom, campaign development manager, at Jamie.Thom@LLS.org. For sponsorship and ticket information, visit www.SaintValentinesDayLuncheon.org.