Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 11-17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHAT HOODIE?

A ne’er do well, who was with another person, grabbed a $990 hoodie from the Fendi store in Highland Park Village, stuffed it in his pants, and quickly left the store around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14.

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

A fraudster ordered a $4,099 MacBook Pro and an adaptor using the Apple account of a woman from the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The incident was reported at 10:13 a.m.

An irresponsible motorist hit the passenger side of an Audi A6 while it was parked in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue around 4 p.m. and left without leaving information.

12 Tuesday

A swindler opened a CitiBank savings account and filed for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive. The incident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

14 Thursday

A scoundrel broke the back passenger side window of a Ford F150 parked at Normandy Avenue and High School and snagged a $180 DeWalt oscillating tool, a $140 DeWalt hammer drill, a wallet, a driver’ license, and a debit card from inside between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Tuesday

A villain snagged a $550 Trek bicycle from the 6000 block of Preston Road around 5:30 p.m.

14 Thursday

Lock your truck: A crook took various tools from an unlocked Chevrolet work van in the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 9:41 a.m.

17 Sunday

A thief grabbed a cooler bag and a document from a Ford pickup in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 9:45 a.m.