Tuesday, January 19, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 11-17

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHAT HOODIE?

A ne’er do well, who was with another person, grabbed a $990 hoodie from the Fendi store in Highland Park Village, stuffed it in his pants, and quickly left the store around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14. 

HIGHLAND PARK

11 Monday

A fraudster ordered a $4,099 MacBook Pro and an adaptor using the Apple account of a woman from the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. The incident was reported at 10:13 a.m.

An irresponsible motorist hit the passenger side of an Audi A6 while it was parked in the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue around 4 p.m. and left without leaving information.

12 Tuesday

A swindler opened a CitiBank savings account and filed for unemployment benefits using the information of a man from the 3400 block of St. Johns Drive. The incident was reported at 9:10 a.m. 

14 Thursday

A scoundrel broke the back passenger side window of a Ford F150 parked at Normandy Avenue and High School and snagged a $180 DeWalt oscillating tool, a $140 DeWalt hammer drill, a wallet, a driver’ license, and a debit card from inside between 8:30 a.m. and noon. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Tuesday

A villain snagged a $550 Trek bicycle from the 6000 block of Preston Road around 5:30 p.m.

14 Thursday

Lock your truck: A crook took various tools from an unlocked Chevrolet work van in the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive at 9:41 a.m.

17 Sunday

A thief grabbed a cooler bag and a document from a Ford pickup in the 3400 block of Centenary Drive overnight before 9:45 a.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

