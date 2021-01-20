Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 11–17

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SMASHING SUCCESS

Before 1 p.m. Jan. 16, a destructive crook broke a display case and stole merchandise from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

12 Tuesday

Before 2:53 p.m., vandals damaged a 40-year-old Farmers Branch man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 4:20 p.m., a shoplifter stole merchandise from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

At 4:35 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to the Elan at Bluffview apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway received a criminal trespassing warning. The reporting time for a theft at that location was not provided.

Stolen before 4:46 p.m.: a 26-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 5:22 p.m., a would-be burglar damaged the window of a 32-year-old Brownsville man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 6:27 p.m., a burglar damaged the windows and doors while stealing contents from a 56-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

13 Wednesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 8:40 p.m.: a 43-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

14 Thursday

Before 8:38 a.m., thieves took the wheels off a 35-year-old man’s truck at his home in the 4300 block of Southcrest Road.

At 9:23 a.m., a woman from the 5400 block of Del Roy Drive reported a gift card scam.

Online records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty at Inwood Village and Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 12:13 p.m.: A 22-year-old man had been receiving unwanted phone calls at the Preston Commons shopping mall.

Reported at 7:08 p.m.: A burglar stole contents from a 55-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 5700 block of Stonegate Road.

Before 11:23 p.m., two thieves stole from a 53-year-old man at a home in the 5600 block of Northaven Road.

15 Friday

Before 1:59 a.m., one or more burglars broke into and stole from the Kwik Kar Lube and Tune in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

Online reports didn’t include a reporting time for theft at a home in the 6600 block of Park Lane and from a Lindale, Texas man at NorthPark Center.

Before 3:13 p.m., a burglar broke the window of a 47-year-old man’s vehicle at Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant on Inwood Road near Lemmon Avenue.

Recovered at 5:06 p.m. near a home in the 9100 block of Cochran Heights Drive: a vehicle reported stolen in Richardson.

Before 7:04 p.m., an intruder stole from a 66-year-old man’s home in the 4800 block of Hallmark Drive.

Before 8:18 p.m., ne’er do wells tried to open the door of a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

16 Saturday

Arrested at 6:56 p.m.: a 17-year-old boy accused of fighting at NorthPark Center.

17 Sunday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.