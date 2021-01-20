Thursday, January 21, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 11–17

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SMASHING SUCCESS

Before 1 p.m. Jan. 16, a destructive crook broke a display case and stole merchandise from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

12 Tuesday

Before 2:53 p.m., vandals damaged a 40-year-old Farmers Branch man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 4:20 p.m., a shoplifter stole merchandise from Ray-Ban at NorthPark Center.

At 4:35 p.m., an unwelcome visitor to the Elan at Bluffview apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway received a criminal trespassing warning. The reporting time for a theft at that location was not provided.

Stolen before 4:46 p.m.: a 26-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 5:22 p.m., a would-be burglar damaged the window of a 32-year-old Brownsville man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 6:27 p.m., a burglar damaged the windows and doors while stealing contents from a 56-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

13 Wednesday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Burglarized before 8:40 p.m.: a 43-year-old man’s vehicle at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

14 Thursday

Before 8:38 a.m., thieves took the wheels off a 35-year-old man’s truck at his home in the 4300 block of Southcrest Road.

At 9:23 a.m., a woman from the 5400 block of Del Roy Drive reported a gift card scam.

Online records didn’t include reporting times for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty at Inwood Village and Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 12:13 p.m.: A 22-year-old man had been receiving unwanted phone calls at the Preston Commons shopping mall.

Reported at 7:08 p.m.: A burglar stole contents from a 55-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 5700 block of Stonegate Road.

Before 11:23 p.m., two thieves stole from a 53-year-old man at a home in the 5600 block of Northaven Road.

15 Friday

Before 1:59 a.m., one or more burglars broke into and stole from the Kwik Kar Lube and Tune in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

Online reports didn’t include a reporting time for theft at a home in the 6600 block of Park Lane and from a Lindale, Texas man at NorthPark Center.

Before 3:13 p.m., a burglar broke the window of a 47-year-old man’s vehicle at Braum’s Ice Cream and Burger Restaurant on Inwood Road near Lemmon Avenue.

Recovered at 5:06 p.m. near a home in the 9100 block of Cochran Heights Drive: a vehicle reported stolen in Richardson.

Before 7:04 p.m., an intruder stole from a 66-year-old man’s home in the 4800 block of Hallmark Drive.

Before 8:18 p.m., ne’er do wells tried to open the door of a 27-year-old man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

16 Saturday

Arrested at 6:56 p.m.: a 17-year-old boy accused of fighting at NorthPark Center.

17 Sunday

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Bold Thief Walks Out of Store Wearing $7,900 Watch

Michelle Saunders 0

Crime Reports March 12 – 18

Staff Report 0

Police Seek Help Identifying Armed Bank Robbers

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *