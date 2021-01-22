Alicia Landry Dies at 91

Alicia Landry, wife of longtime Dallas Cowboys football coach Tom Landry, died Thursday. She was 91.

As a teen, the then Alicia Wiggs attended both Hockaday and Highland Park High School before moving to Austin for college, where she met her future husband at the University of Texas.

“A sorority sister encouraged her to go on a blind date with a handsome UT football player named Tom Landry,” her obituary, published at Dignity Memorial’s website, said. “It was a match literally made in heaven.”

Landry led the Longhorns to an Orange Bowl win, then almost immediately afterward the two walked down the aisle, marrying in 1949.

“Alicia was never far from her Tommy’s side,” her obituary reads. “He considered her his greatest asset.”

Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Alicia Landry. pic.twitter.com/LycxkeiWWZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 22, 2021

After marriage came three children and a home in Preston Hollow, and then grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who called her “Honey.”

“She loved all holidays and her Christmas celebrations were always a highlight of the year for her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren alike,” her tribute said. “She was called Honey by the grandchildren and they all adored her. Coach and Honey’s house was a favorite gathering place for all.”

Landry was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Lisa Childress; her parents, Herbert and Frances Wiggs; and her sister, Linda Whitworth. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Tom Landry Jr. and Gina; her daughter and son-in-law, Kitty and Eddie Phillips; and a number of children and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Texas FCA at https://northtexasfca.org/donate or to Highland Park United Methodist Church in memory of Alicia Landry.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.