Comings and Goings

Eataly

NorthPark Center

On Dec. 9, the authentic Italian food marketplace opened its first Texas location – a 46,000-square-foot emporium with 10,000 local and Italian products, three restaurants, and one cooking school (which will be virtual to start) all inspired by the diversity of Italy’s regional cuisines. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the eatery asks that diners wear a mask before and after their meal, sanitize their hands often, use cashless payment when possible, and avoid unnecessary contact with the servers.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

8611 Hillcrest Road

The brand, which returned to North Texas with its Uptown location earlier in 2020 before opening its second location in The Statler, recently opened its third location.

Guests can expect an updated twist on Tex-Mex cuisine and cocktails. The menu includes carne asada fries, vegetarian enchiladas verdes y crema, tableside fajitas, new lobster fajitas, a 16-ounce bone-in ribeye, and grilled Texas quail.

Nickel & Suede

3699 McKinney Avenue

The handcrafted, luxury leather jewelry company recently opened its first Texas storefront in West Village.

The brand is known for making lightweight, handcrafted leather earrings in their original teardrop shape.