HP Girls Aiming for Top Seed in Playoffs

Ten games into the District 13-5A slate, Highland Park has rarely been challenged. The Lady Scots remained atop the standings with a 79-34 romp against Mesquite Poteet on Friday.

HP has won seven straight games overall, with six of those triumphs by margins of at least 27 points. The Lady Scots (17-6, 10-0) racked up a season-high point total against Poteet with another balanced effort.

Vivian Jin scored a team-high 13 points, followed by Riley Mae Herrod with 11 and Paris Lauro with 10 for HP, which held a 34-7 advantage at halftime.

As they close in on a district title, the Lady Scots will host Forney on Tuesday before traveling to face West Mesquite.