Scots Roll Past Royse City in 13-5A Play

Highland Park wrapped up the first half of the District 13-5A schedule on Thursday with perhaps its most convincing victory of the season.

The Scots used a season-high scoring output to crush Royse City 90-36 for their eighth consecutive win overall. Thirteen different players scored for HP, led by Worthey Wiles and John McPherson with 12 points apiece.

Camp Wagner added 11 points and Jack Pease had nine for the Scots (12-4, 7-0), who led 48-13 at halftime against the shorthanded Bulldogs, who were returning to the court for the first time following a two-week quarantine.

HP will start the second half of the league slate by hosting Mesquite Poteet on Friday, then will travel to face Forney on Jan. 26.