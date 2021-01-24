Work Continues On Facilities Throughout HPISD

Work continues on facilities across Highland Park ISD.

As for Highland Park High School, the district shared in a Jan. 22 newsletter that work continues on the new student entry on Westchester Drive, street lamps have been installed, and concrete has been poured for the north-end exterior stairs.

Inside, the new student commons area is furnished and in use by students. Furniture’s also been installed in the new lecture hall, new classrooms, and new collaborative spaces.

In the natatorium infill area, the first and second floor steel and decking was installed last week. The first floor slab was also poured and the second-floor slab was scheduled to be poured Jan. 22.

“The new natatorium infill classrooms are scheduled to be completed August of 2021 and that, again, will mark the completion of the major projects that were underwritten as part of the 2015 bond initiative,” Trustee Edward Herring said in a board meeting last week.

At Hyer Elementary, district officials say the millwork in the front entry has been painted and millwork for the main stairwell will be finished this week.

The ornamental wrought iron exterior sign that’s undergoing renovation is also in the process of being installed, they say.

“The contractor continues to work on final completion of the project with minor punch work items,” Herring said. “It’s going to be ongoing kind of throughout the remainder of the winter.”