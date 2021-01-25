Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 19-24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PURSE SNATCHER

Too easy: How easy was it for a trespasser to get into a home in the 3100 block of Cornell Avenue and grab a purse and wallet from inside overnight before 6:30 a.m. Jan. 19? A backyard gate and backdoor were unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

19 Tuesday

An unwelcome intruder was caught on video surveillance in the backyard of a home in the 3600 block of Potomac Avenue at 3:22 a.m., taking a metal carabiner, and leaving.

A miscreant cut a bicycle lock to make off with two bikes that were in a bike cage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive at about 6:12 a.m.

21 Thursday

Three burglars broke into the Kelly Mitchell Jewelry store in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, one went in and busted two cases on the south wall of the store, took some jewelry, and left in a dark-colored sedan at 4:57 a.m.

Arrested at 9:32 a.m.: A 29 year old for a warrant in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

A reckless driver ran into a rental Chevrolet Malibu in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane, scratching the rear bumper, at 6:19 p.m., then went back to his car after the driver of the Malibu said he needed to call the police because the car was a rental and drove off.

24 Sunday

Arrested at 7:28 p.m.: A 25 year old accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Abbott Avenue and Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Wednesday

A malefactor took a $410 bicycle from a yard in the 3800 block of Purdue Street overnight before 8 a.m.

22 Friday

A thief pilfered an iPhone outside a home in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue at 10:37 a.m.

23 Saturday

A burglar broke into a Ford F250 in the 3500 block of Rosedale Avenue at 9:37 a.m.

A harasser called a student from the 3100 block of Daniel Avenue. The incident was reported at 1:25 p.m.