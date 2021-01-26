Anne Leslie Hendrix Wood, 58, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021, in Midland, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Leslie was the first-born daughter to Karolyn and John Hendrix on December 3, 1962, in Hobbs, New Mexico. She attended Phillips Academy Andover and graduated from Midland High School in 1981. She attended Paris-Sorbonne University and graduated from Trinity University in 1985 with a degree in International Business Relations. In her spare time, Leslie’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to create her first business, Thee Collection – selling both home goods and fashion accessories. Leslie worked in banking for several years in Dallas, and after a brief stay in Washington, DC, to work on the 1988 Bush/Quayle campaign, she obtained her MBA from Texas Tech University. Upon graduation, Leslie returned to Midland to work for her family’s oil and gas company. During this time, Leslie met and married the love of her life, Lee, on September 26, 1992.

Further pursuing her passion for design, Leslie opened The Home Store in 1993. After the birth of her first child, Amy, in 1995, Leslie closed the store to become a full-time mother, perhaps her most fulfilling role. Her second child, Grant, was born in 1998. Leslie had a passion for travel, and the family went on many wonderful adventures together. Leslie’s heart for others led her to serve on the boards of Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Hillander School, High Sky Children’s Ranch, and Midland Memorial Hospital. Leslie was a Sustaining member of the Junior League of Midland and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she also served as an Elder.

After her children were grown, Leslie was called to share her creative side with the world. What began as an interior design blog celebrating fine living, Hadley Court turned into a full-time interior design business, Leslie Hendrix Wood Interiors. She was a Martha Stewart Contributor and seen in numerous publications, including The Wall Street Journal. Leslie leaves a legacy of gracious living taught to her by her mother, Karolyn.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Lee Files Wood, Jr., daughter Amy Bailey Wood and son Grant Hendrix Wood, mother Karolyn Wilmeth Rogers and step-father Jerry Lynn Rogers, sister Karmen Hendrix Bryant and brother-in-law Billy Jay Bryant and nephew John Rhett Hayes, mother-in-law Sally Sipes and step-father-in-law Buddy Sipes, brother-in-law Gilbert Wood and sister-in-law Karen Johnston, brother-in-law Michael Wood and niece Alyssa Wood.

Leslie is preceded in death by her father, John Henry Hendrix and sister Kristen Hendrix Hayes, her paternal grandparents Ellen Wylie and Smith Henry Hendrix, and maternal grandparents Martha Wood Lyle and Tom T. Wilmeth and Clifford Lyle and father-in-law Lee Wood.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church and officiated by Pastor Steve Schorr.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church or High Sky Children’s Ranch. The family would also like to thank Dr. Summer Merritt and Maria Ortiz for their endless love and dedication.

Honorary Pallbearers: Brian Aynesworth, Miles Boldrick, Richard Coats, Paul Davis, Duke Edwards, Ron Ingram, Aron Marquez, Earl Michie, Tom O’Grady, Chip Smith, and Billy Sneed.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home and Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.