PHOTO: Dallas Heritage Village
Fun Things To Do: Jan. 26

Looking for a few things to do this week? We have you covered, whether it’s family fun, historical dining, or art viewing.

Want to do a bit of time traveling? Dallas Heritage Village is bringing back its popular Frontier Food Night on Thursday, with an opportunity to get a history lesson and dinner at the same time.

Dallas Heritage Village staff and volunteers will offer an experience that is educational, tasty, and curated with COVID-19 precautions in mind. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $30. To purchase, click here.

Located in Snider Plaza, the Cerulean Gallery’s first exhibition of 2021, Eye Candy, will run through Feb. 26.

PHOTO: Cerulean Gallery

The show features works by Texas artists Karen Woodward, Cheryl D. McClure, and JDarrell Kirkley. For visitors who are unable to visit the gallery in person, a virtual tour is available here.

Cerulean Gallery is a contemporary fine art gallery founded in Dallas in 2006 by Caroline Crockett Kneese. In January 2015, Cerulean opened a location in Amarillo and reopened the Dallas location in March 2020. The gallery features the works of established and emerging local, regional, and national artists and provides personal consulting services for all levels of art connoisseurs. In addition, Cerulean Gallery is focused on giving back to the community and donates a portion of the proceeds from each exhibition opening to benefit various philanthropic organizations.

Ready to engage in art as a family? The Dallas Museum of Art will offer Virtual Family Festival: Make! – a week of virtual and in-person activities from noon to 4 p.m. February 6 and 7.

Whether families choose to visit in person or virtually, highlights include scavenger hunts, a virtual escape room, and free art kits for an at-home activity.

For more details, click here.

