Make Your Life Sweeter Returns to Galleria

February is a month for sweethearts, and just in time for that, a popular sweet spot at the Galleria will pop up once again.

Yasmeen Tadia never thought she’d open a retail store or a restaurant for her signature brand, Make Your Life Sweeter, but that’s exactly what she did during the recent holiday season.

Tadia’s Make Your Life Sweeter – The Sweet Boutique – opened for a pop-up run at Galleria Dallas from November through New Year’s and shoppers were thrilled to experience the Insta-worthy jewel box of a boutique. Diners also rushed to book Tadia’s innovative 21-course dessert omakase service.

Due to the popularity of the limited run, Make Your Life Sweeter – The Sweet Boutique will return to Galleria Dallas February 1 – April 4.

Holidays such as Valentine’s Day and Easter, which often are associated with sweet treats, are a natural complement for the custom-crafted chocolates, organic cotton candy and designer popcorn created by Make Your Life Sweeter.

In addition to her signature 21-course dessert omakase ($115 pp) and smaller 10-course dessert omakase ($65 pp), Tadia is offering several new and seasonal dining options.

While the omakase service requires an advance reservation, walk in guests can enjoy a three-course prix fixe menu for only $25.

For Valentine’s Day, Make Your Life Sweeter will offer a very special 24-course Romance Omakase for $125 per person. Each of the unique nibbles will be themed around Valentine’s Day and offer taste treats from around the world.

And don’t think you have to be in love to celebrate the season. Make Your Life Sweeter has the perfect Galentine’s offering to soothe and sweeten the season. Also offering 24 courses, the Galentine’s Omakase (also $125 per person) is highlighted by a massive chocolate heart that diners break into with mallets. Both of these experiences are only available February 1-14 with advance reservation.

Looking for a unique treat to celebrate? Tadia and her team have that covered, too. The boutique will offer the most expensive and luxe cotton candy in the world.

Her MODSWEETS line will offer a Rose Gold cotton candy infused with 24K gold flakes for $75. Other new products will include a line of heart shaped hot chocolate bombs, chocolate dipped strawberries, and an expanded macaron selection.

Make Your Life Sweeter will be open February 1 – April 4, Monday – Saturday noon – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Additionally, guests can book private events where they are afforded exclusive use of the boutique.