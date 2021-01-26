Submissions for Moody Fund for the Arts Continues Through Friday

Online submissions for the Moody Fund for the Arts next round of grants will close out Friday.

The AT&T Performing Arts Center said the submission period will remain open until noon.

MFA provides grants to small Dallas-based arts organizations (budgets under $1M) supported by the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. MFA grants may be awarded for a diverse range of proposals such as new works, offsetting production costs, projects addressing cultural equity, artists-in-residency, operating support, and more.

Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic will still likely be impacting performance, rehearsal, education and exhibition spaces, as well as audiences in 2021, grants may also support virtual programming, programs presented in unusual spaces, programs that reach isolated audiences or those with limited internet access, and new works and projects that may only get to workshop or reading stages now.

Applications along these lines must demonstrate realistic strategies to reach and measure broad and underserved audiences.

MFA is administered by the AT&T Performing Arts Center. It moved the application period from its usual late-February/March submission period to the January time frame in order to get grants out sooner during a challenging period. All applications are filed online. The grants are awarded after a two-level review process judged by a panel of experienced artists and arts advocates.

The application, rules and more information can be found at www.moodyartsfund.org