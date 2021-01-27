Dallas Blooms Coming To The Arboretum

Spring will soon be in bloom at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest, is coming from Feb. 20 to April 11, according to a newsletter from the arboretum. With the theme “America the Beautiful,” the spring festival showcases an explosion of color from 100 varieties of bulbs and more than 500,000 spring blossoms, as well as thousands of azaleas and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.

“Dallas Blooms marks that spring has sprung in the Southwest. We invite you to experience one of the country’s most colorful floral displays with 350,000 tulips and another 150,000 and spring-blooming flowers,” said Dallas Arboretum board chairman Jim Ryan in a statement. “Our festival takes place during spring break and Easter, so it’s become a popular staycation and road trip for many. Come for the flowers, and stay for the fun and festivities!”

The event will feature plenty of photo opportunities including a large American flag in a raised bed, America the Beautiful large arched topiary letters in front of a floral display, and a photo wall with daffodil and hyacinth inlays at each entrance.

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at the arboretum’s website or by calling 214-515-6615. Masks are also required for ages 5 and up for the duration of the visit. For the latest information on the festival, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms.