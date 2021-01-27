Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken To Open Near SMU

New year, new hot chicken restaurant opening in Dallas – this one near SMU.

Hot Chicks Nashville hot chicken is set to open in the former home of Twisted Root Burger on SMU Boulevard in March.

The first Hot Chicks restaurant is open at 1885 Dallas Parkway in Plano, and Sam Sameni, principal of One Entertainment group and an SMU alumnus, said they plan to open more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including one in Willow Park west of Fort Worth, soon. In fact, Sameni said his goal is to have six total locations open by the end of this year.

Sameni’s company operates bars and nightclubs in the area and he said the pandemic forced him, like many others, to re-think his business model.

“Once the pandemic hit in March and we had to close all of our units down, we really got to thinking, we feel like the dining mechanism is going to change as people are going to be more cautious,” he said. “We’re realizing that people don’t really want to socialize person to person as much. Even before the pandemic, that was really a trend we started to see. People like the convenience of being at home getting everything delivered to their doorsteps rather than going out and getting it themselves. So we feel with this concept with the unique flavors and the fact that it’s going to be a fast casual concept–it works well for pandemic era and even post pandemic era.”

The Fit Chick meal. Photo: Kevin Marple

Sameni said the menu will feature fresh chicken tenders, The Sandwich, which is a crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with sauce, vinegar slaw, and pickles, Nashville chicken tacos, and even a grilled chicken option called Fit Chick with rice and cole slaw for those looking to start this year on a healthy note.

“We make everything fresh in house. Our chicken is fresh, never frozen. We prepare the chicken dairy and peanut free, and our chicken is halal,” he said. “In addition to the fresh chicken, we make all of our sauces, our pickles, our cole slaw. We then hand cut our crinkle-cut fries in house.”

Sameni said the restaurant will also offer “boozy slushies,” which includes, among others, spiked sweet tea, spiked lemonade, and spiked Big Red.