Thursday, January 28, 2021

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park's EmJ Cox scored a goal against Forney on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Blank Forney to Open District

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Building on its early-season momentum, Highland Park started District 13-5A play on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Forney at Highlander Stadium.

Quinn Cornog scored twice in the first half for the unbeaten Lady Scots (4-0, 1-0). EmJ Cox added a goal, while Hattie Patterson and Kylie Bell each recorded an assist.

In its final nondistrict contest, HP held off Class 6A powerhouse Allen 3-2 on Jan. 22. Keller Matise scored the game-winning goal late in the second half.

The HP boys also began the 13-5A slate in fine form, earning a 3-1 road win over Forney on Tuesday. Max Adams, Anthony Lanio, and Jake Whitehurst provided the offense for the Scots (5-2-2, 1-0), who have won three consecutive games overall.

Both HP squads will continue district play on Friday against Greenville, with the boys playing at home and the girls on the road.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *