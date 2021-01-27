Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 18–24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOSERS, WEEPERS

Reported at 10:46 a.m. Jan. 22 at a home in the 5900 Walnut Hill Lane: A 27-year-old man from a different neighborhood lost his gun and said he believes someone else has it.

18 Monday

Online records didn’t include reporting times for a thefts at a home in the 6700 block of Stefani Drive and apartments in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

Before 3:53 p.m., a thief took New Leaf Custom Homes property from a home in the 6400 block of Orchid Lane.

19 Tuesday

Before 8:22 a.m., a burglar pried open a door and stole from Zio Cecio in the 4600 block of West Lovers Lane.

Online records didn’t include reporting times for thefts from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center and homes in the 11000 block of Lawn Haven Road and the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen overnight before 8:52 a.m.: a 61-year-old’s vehicle from the parking lot at apartments in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

Before 8:18 p.m., a burglar made away with property from the garage of a 44-year-old man’s home in the 6500 block of Forest Creek Drive.

20 Wednesday

Before 12:13 a.m., a burglar broke a window and stole merchandise from Preston Hollow Bicycles in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

At 9:10 a.m., an unwelcomed visitor to Walgreens at Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue received a criminal trespassing warning.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Before 11:55 a.m., with access to the keys, a crook easily took a vehicle from the 5700 block of Del Roy Drive.

Before 12:30 p.m., an opportunistic scoundrel stole easy loot from a 31-year-old woman’s unlocked vehicle at apartments in the 6000 Del Roy Drive.

Before 12:34 p.m. outside a home in the 5000 block of Radbrook Place, burglars stole from a vehicle belonging to Chandler Cabinets of Pilot Point.

Arrested at 12:57 p.m.: a 41-year-old man accused of blocking traffic by standing in the middle of the 12800 block of Inwood Road.

Before 4:30 p.m., a burglar punched out the door lock to steal from a 58-year-old Edgewood man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

Before 4:47 p.m. at Chick-Fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway, an unwelcome visitor received a criminal trespassing warning.

Before 4:49 p.m., a potentially violent and unwelcome visitor to Flying Fish at Preston Center received a criminal trespassing warning.

A burglar working the NorthPark Center parking lots managed to get into and steal from a 48-year-old Southlake woman’s locked vehicle.

21 Thursday

Before 3:31 p.m. at a vacant home in the 4600 block of Mill Creek Road, a bully shoved a 31-year-old man but not hard enough to cause pain.

Before 8:50 p.m., a reckless driver fled after striking a pole in the 9500 block of Midway Road.

22 Friday

Arrested at 8:32 a.m.: a 39-year-old man accused of spraying mace in the face of a 23-year-old man and criminal trespassing at Chick-Fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway. Police said they found used drug needles and a glass smoking pipe.

Online records didn’t include a reporting time for a theft from the Canary clothing store in the 4600 block of West Lovers Lane.

The burglar who rummaged through a 59-year-old man’s vehicle at a home in the 6000 block of Waggoner Drive before 1:24 p.m. apparently couldn’t find anything worth stealing.

23 Saturday

Before 2:40 a.m., an irresponsible and clumsy motorist fled after colliding with a carport at a home in the 6200 block of Bandera Avenue.

Arrested at 3:02 a.m.: three men ages 21, 19, and 19, who are accused of taking cash after using a vehicle to pry open an ATM at Chase Bank in Preston Center. The oldest, who has a previous conviction, tried to flee.

Reported at 4:17 p.m.: A shoplifter snuck merchandise out of Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Arrested at 8:46 p.m. near the Sonic Drive-in the 12100 block of Inwood Road: a 31-year-old man accused of public intoxication.

24 Sunday

Before 5:43 a.m., a burglar forced entry into the Starbucks in the 12200 block of Inwood Road.