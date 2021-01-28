In High Demand, Dallas ISD Announces New North Dallas Montessori

Maria Montessori’s method for teaching is so popular in Dallas that demand outpaces supply – but a few more seats will open up next fall.

Dallas ISD announced this month that it would launch a new Montessori dual language school at the site of E.D. Walker Middle School, to address demand in the area for public Montessori education.

The district said there are three times as many applications than there are available seats for the current Montessori offerings.

“We have seen how families love our Montessori schools and are excited to provide this additional option for students,” said Angie Gaylord, deputy chief of the Dallas ISD Office of Transformation and Innovation.

By offering a Montessori program and a Two-Way Dual Language program, students will have an opportunity to adapt to an independent learning environment while acquiring two languages – English and Spanish. Montessori instruction emphasizes student self-discovery and independence. Classrooms feature creative hands-on activities and small group and collaborative learning opportunities.

The Montessori Academy will start by enrolling pre-K to second grade for 2021–2022, adding a grade level each year up to fifth-grade.

Dallas ISD already operates five pre-K-5th Montessori schools: George Bannerman Dealey, Downtown Montessori, Eduardo Mata, Onesimo Hernandez, and Harry Stone. In last school year’s application count, there were approximately 2,500 applications for Montessori campuses to fill 700 seats. And just for George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy, 504 applied for 66 seats.

The 6th-through-8th grades of E.D. Walker will remain designated as a neighborhood school. This secondary school currently offers three different pathways, which are set up to align with the pathways at W.T. White High school: two in performing arts and a Two-Way Dual Language pathway. The renovations are scheduled to end in the 2021 summer.

To apply – or to see the other Dallas ISD Choice schools in the area – click here.