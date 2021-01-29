Dallas County Continues To Break Records In COVID-Related Deaths Per Day

As intensive care units exceed capacity, officials react to Wednesday’s and Thursday’s COVID death rates after 77 people in the county died in two days. Here is the mixed bag of news that happened on Thursday, Jan. 28, which Dallasites should know.

Dallas County reports 1,637 new COVID cases and 37 deaths – public officials react to this news;

North Texans voted on the best three hospitals in Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties;

Gov. Abbott and State Rep. Tan Parker established Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivor’s Day in Texas;

Abbott announced a state-wide mobile vaccine pilot program to combat the pandemic.

There is a cumulative total of 223,788 confirmed cases in Dallas County, along with 29,896 probable cases. In total, 2,129 Dallas County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins responded to this piece of information.

“Today we report 1,637 new COVID cases and 37 deaths, our second-highest one-day total of deaths reported,” said Jenkins. “Now is a time that we all must make small sacrifices to keep our community and our country strong at this time of unprecedented high spread.”

Among the 37 deaths reported Thursday were a Dallas woman in her 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, an Irving man in his 40’s who passed in hospice and had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Dallas woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Duncanville man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, an Irving man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Dallas woman in her 50’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions, and an Irving woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Furthermore, the death count included two Dallas women in their 60’s who had underlying high risk health conditions, a Duncanville man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions, a City of Farmers Branch man in his 60’s who expired in an area hospital, a Dallas man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions, three Dallas woman in their 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high risk health conditions, a Mesquite man in his 70’s who expired in an area hospital emergency room and had underlying high risk health conditions, an Irving man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and underlying high risk health conditions, two Dallas men who had underlying high risk health conditions, a Garland man and woman in their 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Mesquite woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions, a Desoto man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions, and an Irving woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Also among the deaths reported Thursday were two Dallas women in their 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Grand Prairie woman in her 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Dallas man in his 80’s who expired in a facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Mesquite woman in her 80’s expired in a facility with underlying high-risk health conditions, an Irving man in his 80’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions, two Dallas woman in their 90’s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, a Richardson man in his 90’s who expired in a long-term care facility, a Dallas man in his 90’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions, and a Desoto woman in her 90’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Four cases of coronavirus have been identified in residents of Dallas County who did not have recent travel outside of the US. The seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases for CDC week 2 was 1,835, which is a rate of 69.6 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Over the past 30 days, there have been 8,567 COVID-19 cases in school-aged children and staff reported from 709 separate K-12 schools in Dallas County. One COVID-19 outbreak in a school in December originated with spread among 11 staff members, with transmission to 10 students, and additional infections among at least 13 household members of these students and staff. One death and one hospitalization occurred from this outbreak.

A total of 420 children in Dallas County under 18 years of age have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic, including 32 patients diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children.

Over 80% of reported MIS-C cases in Dallas have occurred in children who are Hispanic or Latino or Black.

There are currently 113 active long-term care facility outbreaks. A cumulative total of 3,705 residents and 2,120 healthcare workers in long-term facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of these, 773 have been hospitalized and 417 have died. About 22% of all deaths reported to date have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Twenty outbreaks of COVID-19 in homeless shelters, group homes, and halfway homes have been reported in the past 30 days. 368 residents and 170 staff members in congregate-living facilities in Dallas have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Getting ‘back to normal’ is going to take all of our tools,” added Jenkins. “Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.”

Vaccine rollout continues. Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and 26,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic, which started operations on Monday, January 11. With the additional allotment from the State of Texas for Week 7, there are under 2,000 doses remaining for the week and health officials expect to administer those today.

Medical City Dallas is ‘Best Place to Have a Baby’

Parents to be: three Medical City Healthcare hospitals were named “Best Place to Have a Baby” in their respective counties by DFWChild magazine. The award is voted on by thousands in the community and recognizes Medical City Healthcare’s commitment to being the destination of choice for labor and delivery in North Texas. Medical City Dallas was named “Best Place to Have a Baby” in Dallas County and received the award for “Best Local Childbirth Class.” Medical City Lewisville was named “Best Place to Have a Baby” in Denton County and was also voted “Best Local Childbirth Class.” Medical City Plano won “Best Place to Have a Baby” in Collin County for the third time in a row with an additional award for its “Prepared Childbirth” program.

President of Medical City Healthcare Erol Akdamar said he appreciates the awards as a recognition of Medical City Healthcare’s dedication to excellent labor and delivery services.

“Exceptional quality, patient-centered and compassionate care are among the many reasons our hospitals are recognized as the destination of choice for women’s healthcare in North Texas,” said Akdamar.

With the resources and strength of HCA Healthcare, Medical City Healthcare is one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers in North Texas. The hospital system includes 16 hospitals, 44 CareNow Urgent Care Clinics, more than 5,100 active physicians, 6,000 nurses, and 14,500 employees.

Medical City Healthcare hospitals delivered 19,000 babies, providing the birthing choices, personalized amenities, and clinical excellence that families need and expect. Healthgrades also recognized nine Medical City Healthcare hospitals in 2020 for superior women’s services.

Medical City Arlington and Medical City Dallas each have dedicated women’s hospitals. Medical City Children’s Hospital, located on the Medical City Dallas campus, also offers a comprehensive Fetal Care Center, providing the region’s highest level of prenatal diagnosis and the full spectrum of fetal surgical procedures for unborn babies with complex birth defects.

Jan. 28 established as Sexual Assault Survivor’s Day in Texas

House Bill 2298, authored by State Rep. Tan Parker during the 86th Legislative Session, determined Jan. 28 as Sexual Assault Survivors Day in Texas. The day serves to remind Texans that they ought to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and recognize the courage of survivors in the state.

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative, and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas sexual assault survivors.

“Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans,” said Abbott in his statement. “I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors. Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice.”

CEO of The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault and SASTF Steering Committee member Rose Luna said SASTF utilizes a multidisciplinary approach to the legislative process related to stopping sexual violence. This method, she adds, ensures that future policy solutions will center the voices and experiences of sexual assault survivors.

“Sexual Assault Survivors Day honors the strength and resilience of survivors across the state and serves as a reminder of the commitment of support they deserve from their communities,” said Luna.

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors today as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing in survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultSurvivorsDay to share their stories and support on social media.

Abbott announces a state-wide mobile vaccine pilot program

Circling back to COVID, state government officials, such as Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), proclaimed the creation of the State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program. The program is designed to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas of Texas.

As part of this pilot program, state mobile vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard personnel will be deployed to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities.

Texas National Guard teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is working with county officials to schedule their deployment.

“The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need,” said Abbott. “I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe.”