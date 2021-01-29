Knox Gets The Village Touch

Owners hire shopping center teato lease, market, manage district

MSD Capital, L.P., The Retail Connection, and Trammell Crow Company have retained Highland Park Village Management Company to lease, market, and manage their retail holdings in the Knox District.

MSD Capital, The Retail Connection, and Trammell Crow Company acquired their 12-acre property of retail, restaurants, and residential properties from 2018 through 2020.

MSD Capital, Trammel Crow, and The Retail Connection collectively own portions of the property on the north and south side of Knox Street, down McKinney Avenue, along Armstrong, with the Katy Trail serving as the west border on the west side of Travis.

“We are thrilled to retain the Highland Park Village Management Company team to join us as we enhance this dynamic neighborhood,” Coburn Packard, a partner at MSD and co-head of MSD’s real estate group, said. “We are excited about our holdings and look forward to bringing to market our vision for Knox, particularly the opportunities that will be created for leading retailers and restaurant brands.”

Highland Park Village Management Company, led by Stephen Summers and Ray Washburne, whose families own Highland Park Village, will guide the Knox District property’s overall leasing, merchandising, and programming.

Stephen Summers, managing director of Highland Park Village, sees in the Knox District the potential to become “the next great neighborhood in Dallas.”

“We think that Knox Street is a world-class destination that stands on its own with access to the Katy Trail. We think it can attract a world-class tenant mix. It’s been a little bit untapped over the last decade. MSD’s got a great vision that we agree with. We just think that we can bring a lot of activity on the tenant side, the restaurant side, the hotel side,” he said.

Summers added the Knox District allows for additional higher-density opportunities.

“We see so many opportunities of brands that want in, and we don’t have room (in the Village) that are absolutely world-class brands that previously might have gone somewhere else that we think we can create a truly amazing experience on Knox,” he said.

Becki Snow, Highland Park Village general manager, will lead the property management team. Victoria Snee, Highland Park Village chief marketing officer, will oversee marketing and public relations.

MSD Capital, The Retail Connection, and Trammell Crow will remain actively involved in all aspects of the holdings while leading the overall project strategy and its related development plans.

