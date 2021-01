The Highland Park girls will look for a fast start to their season on Friday, hosting a season-opening dual meet against Forney at Germany Park.

HP will host Waxahachie in a dual meet on Feb. 5 before starting the main portion of the season on Feb. 13 at Keller Timber Creek. That will be followed by the annual Tracy Wills Invitational on Feb. 20 at Germany Park.

Meanwhile, the HP boys will start their season on Feb. 4 with a dual meet at Jesuit.