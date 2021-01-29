Staunton, HP Gymnasts Leap Past Bell

Clayton Staunton won the all-around title as Highland Park topped Hurst L.D. Bell in its first optional meet of the season on Thursday.

Competing at home for the first time this year, Staunton also claimed individual event titles on the pommel horse, rings, vault, and horizontal bar. Xander McLendon was third in all-around, and Alexander Miller placed third on high bar for the Scots.

In girls action, HP lost to Bell in the team score. Linda Tran led the Lady Scots by finishing third in the all-around standings and third on balance beam.

HP will return to action on Feb. 4 with on optional meet against Garland Lakeview Centennial at the Hegi Family Gymnastics Training Center.