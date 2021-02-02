Pandemic Keeps Avant On Its Toes

Pandemic or no pandemic, the show will go on, Avant Chamber Ballet says.

The organization, which aims to bring ballet and chamber music together, will take the next performance of their 2020-2021 season virtual, streaming it just in time for Valentine’s Day weekend.

The latest performance will bring two pieces – a new work, Still Growing, by guest choreographer Madison Hicks, “is a response to our experiences in 2020,” the company announcement said. It will feature music by Max Richter.

A second work, Katie Puder’s 19th Amendment premiered in February of last year and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of a woman’s right to vote. The ballet features commissioned music by Quinn Mason performed by MAKE Trio.

19th Amendment

Viewers have two options to purchase the performance. They may rent the show for $30 and get 48 hours of access or subscribe for $99 and get unlimited access to the latest performance and three other productions including Nutcracker Sweets, which was released in December. Subscribers may also choose to the deluxe subscription for $199 and receive access to archival performances and behind-the-scenes videos and interviews.

The new performance will begin streaming on Feb. 12. To rent it or to purchase a subscription, go to avantchamberballet.org.