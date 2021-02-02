Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Park Cities Crime Reports Jan. 25-31

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROLLED AWAY?

How easy was it for a malefactor to roll a Kawasaki KLX dirt bike out of a garage in the 4700 block of Bowser Court between 8:15 and 10 a.m. Jan. 27? The garage door was open at the time.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday 

Arrested at 2:03 a.m.: A 25 year old for a warrant in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane.

An unwelcome intruder got into a private parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and rummaged through an unlocked Ford Explorer overnight before 6 a.m.

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a $1,650.59 foldable tilt wheelchair from the porch of a home in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue. The incident was reported at 1:40 p.m.

A recalcitrant motorist rear ended a Subaru Outback in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane at 3:43 p.m., got out of a Honda Accord, and offered to pay $200 for the damaged bumper, but refused to provide information before leaving the scene.

A ne’er do well damaged a phone in a cell at the Highland Park Department of Public Safety in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive around 4 p.m.

27 Wednesday

Arrested at 2:50 a.m.: A 30-year-old man accused of duty on striking fixture or highway landscape at Beverly Drive and Preston Road.

A wrongdoer took tools including a $300 nail gun, two $270 nail guns, two $165 skill saws, a $150 Ridgid drill, a  $150 hammer drill, two $150 Makita drills, and a $120 Makita blower from an unlocked GMC van parked in the 4500 block of Rheims Place between 11:30 a.m. and 2:10 p.m.

29 Friday

A fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Beverly Drive to file an unemployment claim. The incident was reported at 2:34 p.m.

30 Saturday

A burglar snagged a Titleist Pro golf bag, a pair of Air Jordan golf shoes, golf gloves, a pair of Nike Air Max running shoes, and various other golf gear totaling $6,380 from a Mercedes G63 AMG parked in the 3500 block of Dartmouth Avenue. The incident was reported at 11:23 a.m.

31 Sunday

Arrested at 2:36 a.m.: A 22 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Belfort Place.

A prowler broke into an apartment in the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue, rummaged through her bedroom, took a pair or rain boots, two jackets, and a pair of black shorts before 12:30 p.m., but left a handwritten note, a beer can, three shirts, a pair of pants, a pair of shoes, and more behind.

An irresponsible motorist hit the driver’s side rear view mirror of another car at Armstrong Parkway and Preston Road around 1 p.m. and continued speeding down Armstrong Parkway.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Monday

A trespasser burglarized a Jeep Wrangler in the 3600 block of McFarlin Boulevard at 6:52 a.m.

26 Tuesday

A crook drove off in a Jeep Wrangler from the 4000 block of Southwestern Boulevard overnight before 9 a.m.

27 Wednesday 

A pilferer grabbed various items from a Land Rover in the 4200 block of University Boulevard overnight before 8:02 a.m.

A trespasser got into a home in the 6300 block of Douglas Avenue and stole silver pieces overnight before 10:30 a.m.

28 Thursday

A shoplifter took four fragrances worth a total of $1,315 from the Cos Bar store in the 8300 block of Preston Center Plaza between 4 and 4:30 p.m.

30 Saturday

A thief made off with a bicycle from the 3200 block of Stanford Avenue between 8 and 10 p.m.

