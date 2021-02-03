Ronald McDonald House Charities Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of North Texas announced that the application period for its scholarship program has opened.

The RMHC of North Texas is a group of local businesses that operate more than 350 Mcdonald’s restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. They are a non-profit organization that improves the well-being of communities. Since 1988, they have awarded more than $2.5 million dollars on scholarships to students that have exceeded in academic achievements and community involvement.

The scholarship is able to help students achieve their dreams and go to college for their desired plan of study.

The scholarship is offered annually. This year applications will close on April 1. The scholarship is only available to local North Texas students.

To apply students must be :

High school seniors

Younger than 21 years old.

Attend a two or four year college or university with a full course of study

Be a legal resident

Live in a RMCH of North Texas Chapter areas.

Submit a full application with all the information before April 1

RMHC gives over $60,000 to 30 local high school seniors each year. The application consists of listing the student’s information, SAT/ACT scores, their community involvement and extracurricular activities, financial need and four essays depicting their career aspirations, influential person, character and leadership. They also need to submit their high school transcript and a letter of recommendation.

For more information and to apply, visit https://rmhcntx.org/scholarships/.