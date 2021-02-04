House of the Month: 9918 Avalon Creek Court

In the heart of Preston Hollow, but tucked behind gates and tall trees, awaits this magnificent and inviting, 9,929-square-foot beauty designed by Richard Drummond Davis. A world away from the bustle of the city, this five-bedroom, 6.2-bath masterpiece sits among the rolling hills of an old horse farm. Secure and private, grand in size, and effortlessly elegant, it’s a Dallas oasis you’ll never want to leave. The scenic patio connects seamlessly to the living room with dramatic vaulted ceilings as well as the kitchen. If you’re having a few friends over, you can impress them further by showing them the charming wine room. They’ll love choosing a bottle to share as you watch the sunset over the trees.

Click here to view previous House of the Month’s

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact [email protected] for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.