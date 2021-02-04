“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning. Great is Thy Faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22-23).

According to the faithfulness of our great God, Leslie Long Melson met her Savior on Sunday morning, January 24, 2021.

Leslie Ann Long was born on July 20, 1955, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Bill and Ann Long. She graduated from Richardson High School in Dallas, Texas, in 1973. Leslie attended Southern Methodist University, where she met a young man, Jim Melson. They were married at Highland Park Presbyterian Church on August 19, 1978.

Jim and Leslie made Dallas home. Their greatest adventure began in 1982 when they welcomed their firstborn, Jed. The Melson family grew with Ann, Ellen, and John. Leslie found great joy in her children. She was a mainstay to the school district as she served on many boards and committees, including her time as an HPISD Board member for nearly a decade. She faithfully gave back to SMU as President of the Alumni Association and a member of the Board of Trustees. Though her areas of involvement in the Highland Park community were numerous, she was most passionate about anything and everything her children loved. Her impact was as wide as her sincerity was deep.

The Melson family grew even bigger when Jed, Ann, and Ellen married. Jennifer, Robby, and Clayton were seamless additions, and Leslie loved them completely. If there is a role that stands out above all the rest, it was Leslie’s calling as a grandmother. The magic and captivating love of “Peach” took on a whole new level when the “grands” hit the scene. Jay, Will, Kyle, Cali Ann, John, Charley, Reed, Cooper, and Carter will continue to grow up under the glow of their Peach and G’Dad’s adoration. They got the very best version of Peach.

A private service will be held in celebration of Leslie’s life at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, her beloved church and one of her most treasured affiliations. In lieu of flowers, our family would be blessed by any contribution made to Kershaw’s Challenge (www.KershawsChallenge.com), a charity founded with Leslie’s guidance and love and passion.

To view this obituary in full, please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/dallas-tx/leslie-melson-10021705